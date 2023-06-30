UAE Fuel prices for July 2023 unveiled

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

The UAE fuel price committee has officially announced the prices for petrol and diesel for the upcoming month of July 2023. Motorists and residents across the country can expect slight adjustments in the prices at the pump.

Starting next month, the price of Super 98 petrol will be set at Dh3 per litre, showing a marginal increase compared to Dh2.95 per litre in June. Similarly, Special 95 petrol will be priced at Dh2.89 per litre, up from Dh2.84 per litre in the previous month.

For those opting for the E-Plus category petrol, the price will be Dh2.81 per litre, marking a slight hike from Dh2.76 per litre in June. On the other hand, diesel prices will witness a modest rise to Dh2.76 per litre, as opposed to Dh2.68 per litre in the preceding month.

The fuel price committee continuously evaluates the global market conditions and other factors to determine the fuel prices in the UAE.

These adjustments are made in line with the fluctuating oil prices and international market trends.

