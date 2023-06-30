EU announces Schengen visa update

The European Union (EU) has taken a significant step towards simplifying Schengen visa procedures by introducing a digital system for all applications.

This update aims to make it easier for individuals to apply for a Schengen visa while eliminating the need for physical applications and passport stickers.

The endorsement of the agreement between the European Parliament’s Civil Liberties Committee and the Council of the EU paves the way for a streamlined process. The new system will reduce costs for applicants and make the application process more efficient.

Under the new digital system, applicants will use a single online platform to submit their visa applications.

The platform will also inform applicants which country will handle their application for multi-country trips.

This digitalization effort aligns with the EU’s existing border management systems and databases, ensuring a smooth integration of processes.

The approval from the full European Parliament is the next crucial step in implementing these changes.

Once approved, applicants will experience easier, cheaper, and faster EU visa procedures through the fully digitalized system.

With this new system, applicants’ data will remain secure, and they will no longer need to apply for visas specific to individual EU countries. Instead, they will apply for an EU visa using a unified platform.

The introduction of a single entry portal and e-visas on smartphones also showcases the EU’s identity to the world and demonstrates its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The proposed online platform will allow applicants to submit all necessary information, including electronic copies of travel and supporting documents, and make payments.

Additionally, the platform will provide prompt notifications regarding visa application decisions.

This update represents a major stride towards a modernized and user-friendly visa application process in the Schengen area, making travel to Europe more accessible and convenient for all.