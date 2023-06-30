Enjoy mouth-watering Filipino street foods buffet for only AED50 at Rauchi Restaurant, Ramee Rose Hotel Dubai

Craving for delicious and authentic Filipino food that would beat your Monday blues? Thanks to Rauchi Restaurant’s offer of a Filipino street foods buffet every Monday, you can satisfy your hunger for your favorite merienda for only AED50 — a perfect way to start your busy work week!

Located at Ramee Rose Hotel in Barsha Heights, Dubai, Rauchi Restaurant is an Asian fusion restaurant that serves a vibrant tapestry of flavors and inspirations from various regions across the continent. It draws inspiration from the rich and diverse culinary traditions of countries like China, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and more.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Mr. Rajeeb Behera, Executive Chef of Ramee Rose Hotel, shared that their menu showcases the incredible range of tastes and textures that Asian cuisine has to offer.

“We source fresh, high-quality ingredients to ensure authentic flavors, while also infusing creativity to bring a unique twist to traditional recipes. Whether it’s the exquisite spices of Filipino dishes or the harmonious blend of sweet, sour, and savory in Thai cuisine, our goal is to transport our guests to a culinary journey through Asia, tantalizing their taste buds with every bite,” Chef Rajeeb said.

Catering to the vibrant Filipino community in Dubai, Rauchi Restaurant goes above and beyond to meet the needs of its Filipino customers. Recognizing the importance of serving both delicious meals and affordable options, they have crafted a budget-friendly package that truly satisfies our appetites.

Every Monday, they offer an irresistible deal—an unlimited spread of authentic Filipino street food for just AED50, available from 6PM to 11PM. With this special offer, every Filipino in Dubai can indulge in a taste of home, creating a memorable dining experience that captures the essence of their beloved cuisine.

In addition to that, Rauchi restaurant, being an Asian culinary haven, presents a wide array of enticing buffets on various days of the week. Delight in their delectable offers such as seafood buffet, food trip, brunch, late night karaoke, Kabayan special lunch, and celebrate the upcoming Eid holiday with an exclusive buffet dinner curated just for the occasion.

“I am inviting you to embark on an unforgettable culinary journey, where every dish tells a story and every bite transports you to the vibrant streets of Asia. From our kitchen to your screen, we hope you savor every moment and create cherished memories. Stay hungry, stay curious, and let the flavors of Asia tantalize your taste buds,” Chef Rajeeb stated.

So what are you waiting for? Satisfy your cravings for Filipino food at Rauchi Restaurant’s enticing buffets. Available every day from 6PM to 11PM, these buffets not only offer flavorful dishes but also provide a free karaoke experience, adding an extra element of fun and excitement. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your week extra special!