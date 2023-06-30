Cosco Supermarket celebrates Grand Opening in Al Seef, Abu Dhabi

West Zone Group proudly inaugurated a new branch in AbuDhabi “COSCO” supermarket in Al Seef Abu Dhabi to serve all communities a wide range of quality products at affordable pricing with mega promotions.

Cosco Supermarket proudly inaugurated its newest branch in Al Seef, Abu Dhabi, on June 26th, 2023. Nestled in the vibrant community near Al Raha Mall, the brand-new Cosco Supermarket aims to offer residents and visitors unparalleled convenience, exceptional service, and top-notch quality.

Cosco Supermarket aims to be your ultimate shopping destination, catering to all your needs. Whether it’s groceries, household items, or everyday essentials, Cosco’s shelves are stocked with the finest selection. Their dedicated team is ready to provide you with exceptional service, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

In attendance at the opening was Mr. Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman of the West Zone Group, as Cosco Supermarket celebrates its grand opening in Al Seef, Abu Dhabi.

This milestone further strengthens The WestZone Group’s reputation for exceptional service and bringing Pinoy brands closer to Filipinos. With over 135 supermarkets, including the new Cosco Supermarket, they continue to cater to the needs of thousands of Filipinos in the UAE, solidifying their position as the preferred shopping destination for the Filipino community.

Known for their commitment to quality and convenience, The WestZone Group has garnered a loyal following among Filipinos who appreciate the wide range of products and excellent customer service provided by their supermarkets.

The grand opening event showcased over 100 promotional items, allowing shoppers to enjoy special discounts and exciting offers as they explored the new supermarket’s offerings.

The successful inauguration of Cosco Supermarket in Al Seef further strengthens The WestZone Group’s mission to make shopping more accessible and enjoyable for all the communities in UAE.