Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Cosco Supermarket celebrates Grand Opening in Al Seef, Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

West Zone Group proudly inaugurated a new branch in AbuDhabi “COSCO” supermarket in Al Seef Abu Dhabi to serve all communities a wide range of quality products at affordable pricing with mega promotions.

Cosco Supermarket proudly inaugurated its newest branch in Al Seef, Abu Dhabi, on June 26th, 2023. Nestled in the vibrant community near Al Raha Mall, the brand-new Cosco Supermarket aims to offer residents and visitors unparalleled convenience, exceptional service, and top-notch quality.

Cosco Supermarket aims to be your ultimate shopping destination, catering to all your needs. Whether it’s groceries, household items, or everyday essentials, Cosco’s shelves are stocked with the finest selection. Their dedicated team is ready to provide you with exceptional service, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

In attendance at the opening was Mr. Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman of the West Zone Group, as Cosco Supermarket celebrates its grand opening in Al Seef, Abu Dhabi.

2I2A0494 82 scaled

This milestone further strengthens The WestZone Group’s reputation for exceptional service and bringing Pinoy brands closer to Filipinos. With over 135 supermarkets, including the new Cosco Supermarket, they continue to cater to the needs of thousands of Filipinos in the UAE, solidifying their position as the preferred shopping destination for the Filipino community.

2I2A0430 18 scaled

Known for their commitment to quality and convenience, The WestZone Group has garnered a loyal following among Filipinos who appreciate the wide range of products and excellent customer service provided by their supermarkets.

2I2A0528 111 scaled

The grand opening event showcased over 100 promotional items, allowing shoppers to enjoy special discounts and exciting offers as they explored the new supermarket’s offerings.

The successful inauguration of Cosco Supermarket in Al Seef further strengthens The WestZone Group’s mission to make shopping more accessible and enjoyable for all the communities in UAE.

2I2A0550 132 scaled

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

xyriel manabat rhinoplasty news

Actress Xyriel Manabat admits of undergoing nose job 

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS july petrol

UAE Fuel prices for July 2023 unveiled

3 hours ago
catholic church

CBCP urges DOT to promote “Faith Tourism” in the Philippines

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS canadian shabu

Canadian national apprehended at NAIA with PHP48.6-million worth of shabu

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button