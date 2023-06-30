CBCP urges DOT to promote “Faith Tourism” in the Philippines

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has called on the Department of Tourism (DOT) to promote “faith tourism” alongside the recently launched slogan “Love The Philippines.”

Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs (ECPA), emphasized the significance of including churches in promoting the country’s natural beauty to tourists.

With 128 churches designated as cultural treasures, important properties, and historical landmarks, faith tourism showcases the religiosity of Filipinos.

Supporting the new slogan, Secillano believes it will attract international tourists, highlighting the beauty and hospitality of the country.

The move aims to celebrate the country’s 50th founding anniversary of the Tourism Department, replacing the previous slogan “It’s More Fun in the Philippines.”

