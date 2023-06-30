Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Canadian national apprehended at NAIA with PHP48.6-million worth of shabu

A 64-year-old Canadian traveler was apprehended at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for allegedly attempting to smuggle illegal drugs valued at PHP48.6 million.

The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported that the suspect, Wendy Jane Marais, arrived on Japan Airlines Flight JL 741 from Narita, Japan, originating from Mexico.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Marais was arrested by a joint operation consisting of PDEG, PDEA, and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) at NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

During the operation, authorities confiscated approximately 7,150 grams of shabu, cleverly concealed in improvised chocolate bags. Other items seized include Marais’ Canadian passport, Customs baggage declaration form, cellular phone, and boarding pass.

The seized luggage will undergo seizure and forfeiture proceedings as authorities further investigate the arrested passenger for possible violations of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act).

Source: Philippine News Agency (PNA)

