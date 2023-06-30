Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BSP forecasts inflation rate of 5.3% to 6.1% for June 2023

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects a further slowdown in the domestic inflation rate for June 2023, projecting it to range between 5.3% and 6.1%.

In a statement released on Friday, the BSP identified several factors that could pose upside risks to the price increases, including higher prices of key food items like rice, vegetables, and fish, as well as increased domestic fuel prices and electricity rates.

The depreciation of the peso against the US dollar is also expected to have contributed to these risks.

However, the lower prices of meat and fruits, along with a rollback in LPG prices, could help counter downward price pressures during the month.

The BSP will continue to closely monitor inflation and economic developments as it formulates its monetary policy approach based on available data.

The domestic inflation rate has been on a downward trajectory since reaching a 14-year high of 8.7% in January.

In May, it slowed to 6.1% from the previous month’s 6.6%.

Despite the decline, the average inflation rate for the first five months of the year remained above the government’s target band of 2% to 4%, standing at 7.5%.

Monetary authorities anticipate inflation to return to within-target levels by October or November this year. The BSP’s average inflation forecast for the entire year stands at 5.4%.

