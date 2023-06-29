UAE designates sustainability ambassadors ahead of Cop28 in November

Two Emirati experts have been appointed as sustainability ambassadors for the UAE’s Year of Sustainability team.

According to The National report, Ali Al Shimmari and Abdulla Al Remeithi have been designated to promote collaborative sustainable practices as part of a year-long contract.

The pair will give research support, advise on relevant policies and initiatives by private and public entities, and offer insights into best practices.

This, as Dubai prepares to host the upcoming Cop28 in November to further boost the country’s commitment to climate action.

Al Remeithi is the director of environment policy, regulation, and climate change at Abu Dhabi’s Environment Agency, as well as the lead UAE negotiator for adaptation in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

On the other hand, Al Shimmari is an international assets manager for the GCC region at the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA. He is also the chairman of the TAQA Youth Council, which aims to increase the involvement of young people in the company’s activities.

The Cop28 summit is expected to gather 70,000 participants from 198 countries when it begins on November 30 at the Expo City in Dubai.

As the host nation, the UAE will focus on its commitment to fight climate change.