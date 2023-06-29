Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines approves minimum wage hike by 7% from P570 to P610

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in the National Capital Region has approved the Php 40.00 increase in the daily minimum wage of workers in the region, bringing it up from Php 570.00 to Php 610.00 for the non-agriculture sector and from Php 533.00 to Php 573.00 for the agriculture sector, service, and retail establishments.

This, after several petitioners filed by various labor groups sought for a wage hike due to the increasing prices of basic goods and commodities.

In a statement released on Thursday, the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) has affirmed Wage Order No. NCR-24 and has authorized its publication on June 30. The wage order is set to take effect on July 16.

“The new rates, which translate to a 7% increase from the prevailing daily minimum wage rates in the region, remain above the regional poverty threshold of Php 452 per day for a family of five,” the NWPC stated.

“These likewise result in a comparable 7% increase in wage-related benefits covering 13th-month pay, service incentive leave (SIL), and social security benefits such as SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG,” it added.

About 1.1 million minimum wage earners in Metro Manila are expected to directly benefit from the hike.

Meanwhile, nearly 1.5 million full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage are also eyed to indirectly benefit from the recent move because of upward adjustments at the enterprise level.

