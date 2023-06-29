PAGASA: 4 typhoons might enter PH

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its latest weather update that around four typhoons are expected to enter the country in July.

“Pagsapit po ng buwan ng Hulyo, possible po ang between three to four na mga bagyo na papasok po dito sa ating Philippine area of responsibility,” DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

“Possible itong mag-landfall dito sa may mainland Luzon or eastern Visayas or mag-enhance ng Habagat dito sa western sides ng Luzon and Visayas kaya lagi tayong magmo-monitor,” he added.

The state weather bureau added that the southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains to the country.

These weather conditions will continue to prevail even if the country will be experiencing the El Niño phenomenon which is expected to decrease the rainfall in the country.