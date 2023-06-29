Marcos agrees his performance still ‘incomplete’

President Bongbong Marcos agreed with an expert opinion that his grade for his first year in office remains ‘incomplete’.

“I saw a report earlier this morning where one of the economists said the grade that I will give for the President is incomplete. I agree with him. We are not done,” Marcos said in an ambush interview with reporters.

Marcos adds there are a lot of things needed to be done especially in the agricultural sector.

“Ang dami pa nating gagawin, there are many, many things that we still need to do. We have to undo 30, 35, almost 40 years of neglect when it comes to the agricultural sector,” he added.

The President said that most of the promises of his administration are still a work in progress but he already noted some changes in the international community.

“It is an ongoing process, again we have to bear in mind that the international situation has changed, in terms of trade, in terms of geopolitics, so we are having to adjust to that,” Marcos said.

“And now it is very clear that the most successful economies are those that are agile and resilient. And that I think we have put in place the basic elements in place to do that,” he added.