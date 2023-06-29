Explosion hits Korean restaurant in Oriental Mindoro, 15 hurt

An explosion hit a Korean restaurant in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday, according to the MIMAROPA Regional Police.

Fifteen people were hurt following the explosion. PRO Mimaropa chief Police Brigadier General Joel Doria said that among the injured were four restaurant staff, delivery boy, and 10 other unidentified individuals.

“We understand the concerns and anxieties of the community, and we want to emphasize that the situation is being given the highest priority,” Doria said.

“We urge the public to remain calm and cooperative with the authorities,” he added.

An incident command post has been set up in the area. The police also urged the public to report any information that may help in the ongoing investigation.