Dubai Airport opens children passport counters in Terminals 1 and 2

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos11 mins ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Airport has opened new children’s passport counters at Terminals 1 and 2.

Last April, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDFRA) has successfully launched the children’s counter in Terminal 3 and has now expanded in all terminals at the airport.

Children aged between 4 and 12 with passports arriving on flights will be greeted by characters Salem and Salama, in a GDFRA employees’ uniform, before approaching the passport counter. Parents can also get their passports stamped at the counter.

According to GDRFA Dubai, over 10,423 children have used the counter at Terminal 3 between April and June this year.

Meanwhile, latest data from the Department of Economy and Tourism has revealed that Dubai has hosted 3.1 million visitors in the first two months of this year.

