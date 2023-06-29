Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BI calls for airport expansion to pave way for bigger immigration area

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has called for the expansion of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to accommodate a bigger immigration area.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said reports of passengers experiencing long queues at NAIA is the result of the transfer of more flights.

“We have added more immigration officers to service travelers. Now we see more immigration officers on duty than installed counters,” Tansingco said.

“We are thankful to the airport management as they have committed to expand the immigration area. We hope that the space would be sufficient for us to be able to install more counters and deploy more officers,” he added.

NAIA Terminals 1 and 3 have witnessed an unprecedented surge in international travelers since stop operations of international flights in Terminal 2.

According to the latest data from BI, NAIA Terminal 1 experienced a remarkable increase in daily average international travelers since June 16. The terminal recorded 28,956 passengers per day, marking a significant 48.1% rise from the previous average of 19,553 passengers prior to the transfer.

Similarly, NAIA Terminal 3 also noted a substantial surge in international passenger traffic. With a daily average of 33,682 travelers since June 16, Terminal 3 witnessed an increase of 19.58% from the pre-transfer average of 28,168 passengers.

Tansingco bared that they have deployed at least eight mobile counters per terminal to help ease lines. The BI also deployed an additional 59 new immigration officers that graduated from its academy earlier this month.

“We have started with tourist visa extensions and other common BI transactions,” Tansingco shared.

“Our long-term project is to digitize immigration screening at the airports,” he continued.

Tansingco stressed that a bigger immigration area would allow a faster and more convenient experience for the traveling public.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

workers

Philippines approves minimum wage hike by 7% from P570 to P610

4 hours ago
anne

‘Nostalgic’ Anne Curtis on returning to GMA

4 hours ago
MEGA7 Raffle Results

Emirates Draw Transforms Lives: Italian Expat and Lebanese Doctor Among Global Winners

5 hours ago
tft website 7

Explosion hits Korean restaurant in Oriental Mindoro, 15 hurt

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button