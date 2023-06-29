BI calls for airport expansion to pave way for bigger immigration area

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has called for the expansion of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to accommodate a bigger immigration area.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said reports of passengers experiencing long queues at NAIA is the result of the transfer of more flights.

“We have added more immigration officers to service travelers. Now we see more immigration officers on duty than installed counters,” Tansingco said.

“We are thankful to the airport management as they have committed to expand the immigration area. We hope that the space would be sufficient for us to be able to install more counters and deploy more officers,” he added.

NAIA Terminals 1 and 3 have witnessed an unprecedented surge in international travelers since stop operations of international flights in Terminal 2.

According to the latest data from BI, NAIA Terminal 1 experienced a remarkable increase in daily average international travelers since June 16. The terminal recorded 28,956 passengers per day, marking a significant 48.1% rise from the previous average of 19,553 passengers prior to the transfer.

Similarly, NAIA Terminal 3 also noted a substantial surge in international passenger traffic. With a daily average of 33,682 travelers since June 16, Terminal 3 witnessed an increase of 19.58% from the pre-transfer average of 28,168 passengers.

Tansingco bared that they have deployed at least eight mobile counters per terminal to help ease lines. The BI also deployed an additional 59 new immigration officers that graduated from its academy earlier this month.

“We have started with tourist visa extensions and other common BI transactions,” Tansingco shared.

“Our long-term project is to digitize immigration screening at the airports,” he continued.

Tansingco stressed that a bigger immigration area would allow a faster and more convenient experience for the traveling public.