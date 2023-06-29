3 pardoned Filipinos in the UAE set to return home

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that the three Filipinos convicted for crimes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to go back to the Philippines after being pardoned by the UAE government.

In a Laging Handa briefing on Wednesday, DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said they are already working on the documents needed to bring the three Filipinos back home.

“Aayusin lang natin ng kaunti ‘yung kanilang mga papeles at ‘yung mga kaso nila para makauwi na sila sa lalong madaling panahon and to be united with their families dito sa Pilipinas,” Cortes said during the briefing.

“Wala po tayong definite timeframe, but we are hoping in the next month or so, aayusin na ‘yung kanilang mga papeles at nang makauwi na, or even less than that. Again, marami-rami naman tayong mga kababayan ang na-pardon na sa UAE in the past and usually it takes about a month or even less bago sila makauwi talaga dito sa Pilipinas,” he added.

Cortes also assured that the pardoned Filipinos will receive government assistance to help them start over when they return to their home country.

Moreover, the DFA official noted that several Filipinos remain in jail in the UAE for criminal cases such as drug trafficking, prostitution, theft, and even murder.

“Lahat naman binibigyan natin ng legal assistance to make sure na ‘yung mga karapatan nila for due process is considered,” Cortes stated.

“’Yung iba naman kasi ho sa mga kababayan natin, final and executory ‘yung mga sentence nila, kung kaya’t ang tanging aasahan natin eh, from the UAE side, kung mabigyan sila ng pardon na usually binibigay ng UAE this time of Eid’l Adha o kaya during or after Ramadan,” he explained.

Earlier, the Presidential Communications Office has announced the decision of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to grant pardon to the three Filipino prisoners.

