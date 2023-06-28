Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Hamdan shares heartwarming video of Dubai Royals on Eid Al Adha

Justin Aguilar 4 hours ago

Screengrab from Sheikh Hamdan's video/Courtesy: faz3 on Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, delighted his followers by sharing a heartwarming video showcasing three generations of Dubai royals on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The clip captures the beauty of Dubai and the significance of family during special moments.

The video features Sheikh Hamdan with his children, followed by a touching scene of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum cradling baby Mohammed, the newest member of the family.

The final shot showcases the joyous interaction between Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, radiating smiles and warmth.

“Every year, you are blessed on the occasion of the joyous Eid Al-Adha. May Allah bring it back to us and to you with goodness, blessings, and prosperity,” captioned Sheikh Hamdan.

 

