Palace: Gadon to remain as presidential adviser despite SC disbarment 

President Bongbong Marcos will be keeping controversial personality Larry Gadon as his presidential adviser for poverty alleviation according to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

In a statement, Bersamin said that Gadon’s new responsibility as a presidential advisor will not be affected by his disbarment as a lawyer.

“He will continue in his new role as Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation as there are urgent matters that need to be done in the President’s anti-poverty programs,” Bersamin said.

“The President believes he will do a good job,” he added.

Two days after the announcement of his appointment, the Supreme Court voted 15-0 in favor of disbarring Gadon over a viral video clip that he cursed and uttered profane remarks against journalist Raissa Robles.

Gadon said that he would file a motion for reconsideration of his penalty saying that his critics deserved his statements.

The controversial personality on the other hand said that he is no longer practicing law since 2015.

“Balewala ‘yan kasi nag-retire na ako as a lawyer. Since 2015 hindi na ako nagpra-practice eh. I have not been appearing in court and I have not been practicing as a lawyer since 2015,” he said.