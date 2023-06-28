Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Massive fire engulfs tower in Ajman: 256 residents displaced, 64 apartments damaged

Courtesy of AFP

A massive fire erupted in Tower 02 of the Ajman One residential complex, forcing the evacuation of 256 residents and causing significant damage to 64 apartments. The blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, resulted in no reported injuries.

Lt Col Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Director of Al Madina Comprehensive Police Station, revealed that the fire also destroyed 10 vehicles, leaving one completely burnt. The affected residents were swiftly accommodated in nearby hotels through the collaborative efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent, Charity Association, and Transport Authority, utilizing seven buses for transportation.

Authorities are currently working alongside the Civil Defence to restore the electric connection in the tower, allowing residents of undamaged apartments to return. A mobile operations room has been established at the site, serving as a central hub for support and coordination of rescue operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with forensic examination of the building and apartments being conducted. Lt Col Al Kaabi emphasized the commitment of the police, in cooperation with relevant agencies, to manage the crisis and facilitate a prompt return to normalcy for affected residents.

The Al Madina comprehensive police station has pledged to provide on-site support, addressing the needs and requirements of the tower’s residents throughout the recovery process.

