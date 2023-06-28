Marcos calls for solidarity, selflessness with Muslim community on Eid’l Adha 

President Bongbong Marcos said in his Eid’l Adha message told Filipinos to remember the importance of sacrifice and selflessness and practice solidarity with the Muslim community.

“I extend my warmest greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters as they celebrate Eid’ Adha,” Marcos said in his Eid message.

“Let us all be reminded of the importance of sacrifice and selflessness that mirror the essence of this occasion so that we can join hands with our Muslim brothers and sisters from all over the world in the spirit of peace, unity, and mutual respect,” he added.

The chief executive said that the warmth and kindness of Muslim Filipinos would serve as the bedrock of the country’s success as they push for a better future.

“For it is only when we openly and willingly embrace each other’s differences that we will be able to build a more prosperous and harmonious society for all,” he said.

Eid’l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice is one of the two important holidays in the Muslim calendar. The other one is Eid’l Fitr which is celebrated at the end of Ramadan.

“We join the entire Muslim Filipino community in the country and abroad as they observe the Feast of the Sacrifice to mark the culmination of the Hajj — the fifth pillar of Islam,” Marcos said.

“Let us also join them in solidarity as they honor Ibrahim who — when commanded by Allah to sacrifice his own son — demonstrated utmost willingness and obedience, only to be halted at the last moment when his abiding faith was proven,” he added.