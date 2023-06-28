Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipinos urged to embrace differences on Eid al-Adha

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos; Courtesy of RTVM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called for unity and mutual respect among all faiths as the Muslim community celebrated Eid al-Adha. In his message, Marcos urged everyone to reflect on the values of sacrifice and selflessness and embody the spirit of peace and mutual respect.

“Truly, our nation is a land of plentiful creeds that is further nurtured by Muslim Filipinos who help weave our rich tapestry of diversity. Let their devotion to these beliefs shine above all throughout the festivities and further strengthen the bond among our families, friends, and communities,” he said.

“For it is only when we openly and willingly embrace each other’s differences that we will be able to build a more prosperous and harmonious society for all.”

The President also highlighted the significance of Eid al-Adha and its message of sacrifice and faith. He emphasized the importance of joining hands with Muslim brothers and sisters around the world in the spirit of peace, unity, and mutual respect.

“Eid al-Adha is a time to honor the sacrifice, resolve, and commitment to God demonstrated by Prophet Abraham. It is also a celebration of how faith can defeat our doubts and fears, and how mercy is given to one who is faithful,” said Budget Secretary Amenah Pngandaman.

In observance of Eid al-Adha, Malacañang has declared June 28 as a regular holiday nationwide.

(Source: PNA)

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS Eid al Adha sheikh hamdan

Sheikh Hamdan shares heartwarming video of Dubai Royals on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
marcos 4

Marcos calls for solidarity, selflessness with Muslim community on Eid’l Adha 

4 hours ago
Larry Gadon

Palace: Gadon to remain as presidential adviser despite SC disbarment 

5 hours ago
seaferers2

DMW holds first job fair for seafarers 

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button