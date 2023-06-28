Filipinos urged to embrace differences on Eid al-Adha

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called for unity and mutual respect among all faiths as the Muslim community celebrated Eid al-Adha. In his message, Marcos urged everyone to reflect on the values of sacrifice and selflessness and embody the spirit of peace and mutual respect.

“Truly, our nation is a land of plentiful creeds that is further nurtured by Muslim Filipinos who help weave our rich tapestry of diversity. Let their devotion to these beliefs shine above all throughout the festivities and further strengthen the bond among our families, friends, and communities,” he said.

“For it is only when we openly and willingly embrace each other’s differences that we will be able to build a more prosperous and harmonious society for all.”

The President also highlighted the significance of Eid al-Adha and its message of sacrifice and faith. He emphasized the importance of joining hands with Muslim brothers and sisters around the world in the spirit of peace, unity, and mutual respect.

“Eid al-Adha is a time to honor the sacrifice, resolve, and commitment to God demonstrated by Prophet Abraham. It is also a celebration of how faith can defeat our doubts and fears, and how mercy is given to one who is faithful,” said Budget Secretary Amenah Pngandaman.

In observance of Eid al-Adha, Malacañang has declared June 28 as a regular holiday nationwide.

