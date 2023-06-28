DOT stresses need for airport improvement for more positive tourist experience

The Tourism Department said that there is a need to improve the country’s airports to provide better travel experience for tourists after the Philippines unveiled its new tourism slogan ‘Love the Philippines.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said that the DOT is now coordinating with the Transportation Department to improve the airport facilities.

“Siyempre importante ‘ang ating mga gateways to really provide a positive tourist and traveler experience overall. Kaya naman naki-partner tayo sa (that’s why we have partnered with the) Department of Transportation as far as improving the interiors of the airports,” she said in a GMA News interview.

The DOT said that they can only give suggestions on how the DOTr can improve airports.

“Nag-offer tayo and ongoing na ‘yung ating Filipino brand of service excellence sa ating mga frontline tourism workers,” Frasco added.

The DOT has released its ‘enhanced’ and new tourism campaign dubbed as ‘Love the Philippines’. This replaced the ‘It’s more fun in the Philippines’ campaign of the department.

The new slogan was released on Tuesday, June 27 during the DOT’s 50th founding year celebration at the Manila Hotel. The event was graced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“‘Love the Philippines’ is a recognition of our natural assets, our storied history, our rich culture and diversity. There is so much more to the Philippines than the fun and adventure that we have so far articulated to the world,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said.

Marcos said that apart from promoting the tourist destinations, the new campaign aims to improve the overall experience of a traveler.

“Included in that list of targets are to promote regional products, build more infrastructure for ease of travel, and champion green movement, among others,” Marcos said.

Marcos is optimistic that the tourism industry is heading towards full recovery.

“Let’s take pride and celebrate the love we have of our country and our people, for it is the same love that gave meaning to the establishment of the Department of Tourism and the same love that will propel our tourism industry moving forward into the future,” he said.