DMW holds first job fair for seafarers 

The Department of Migrant Workers held its first job fair for seafarers with 1,500 jobs available in its main office in Mandaluyong City.

In a press briefing, DMW Undersecretary Hans Leo Cadcac said that Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople ordered a special job fair for seafarers to establish faster job processing with manning agencies.

“Pinag-utos ni Secretary Ople na talagang magkaroon ng espesyal na job fair para sa ating mga mahal na marino, mga aplikante natin kasi maganda na ‘yung proseso ng job facilitation magkaroon tayo nito,” Cacdac said.

Around 25 manning agencies took part in the job fair and seafarers needed to bring their resume, diploma, and relevant certificates.

Cacdac said that around 400,000 to 500,000 seafarers have been deployed before the COVID-19 pandemic and the deployment could exceed next year.

“Umaasa tayo na makakabawi tayo kahit papaano. Based last year, mga 385,000 to around 397,000 na seafarers natin ang dine-deploy for the entire year,” he said.

“Now, we are on track na higitan po ‘yung 2022. Baka lumagpas pa ng 400,000 this year,” the DMW official added.