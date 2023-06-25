UAE pardons 3 Filipinos following PH appeal

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for pardoning three convicted Filipinos, two of whom were on death row, already serving their sentences in the emirate state.

In a telephone call to Sheikh Mohamed on Friday, Marcos thanked the fellow leader for the grant of the request he made two months ago.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. told Marcos of the move late Thursday after receiving a message from UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi.

“Good evening Secretary. I am pleased to inform you that the appeal of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for three Filipinos, two of which are sentenced to death because of drug trafficking and 1 sentenced for 15 years for the crime of slander, has been granted for humanitarian pardon by our President H.H. Shiekh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the UAE Ambassador told Abalos.

In two separate letters last April 27, Marcos requested Sheikh Mohamed to grant the three Filipino prisoners humanitarian pardon. Of the three prisoners, two were sentenced to death for drug trafficking while the other one was handed down a 15-year sentence for slander.

Marcos also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for extending assistance to displaced families by the Mayon Volcano eruption. The UAE has sent 50 tons of food supplies and medicine to Mayon evacuees.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed noted the valuable contribution of some 600,000 Filipinos working in UAE.

“I am thankful because you have done so much for us. That’s the least we can do. Then the usual things about having stronger relations and I said my part about the very good treatment of Filipino nationals in UAE,” Marcos said after their phone conversation.

Moreover, Sheikh Mohamed reiterated his invitation to President Marcos to attend the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai in December. On the other hand, Marcos invited Sheikh Mohamed to come to the Philippines, saying the UAE leader is always welcome to come to the country.

