Canada probes Titanic sub tragedy

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

Canadian authorities have reported that they would launch an investigation into the loss this week of the Titan submersible along with five people onboard during a dive to the Titanic wreck.

According to an Agence France-Presse report, the Canadian Transportation Safety Board said, “as the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel” it would “conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation.”

The agency noted that it has sent investigators to St. John’s, Newfoundland, from where the Polar Prince set sail, “to gather information, conduct interviews, and assess the occurrence.”

“In the coming days, we will coordinate our activities with other agencies involved,” it added in a statement.

The Canadian-flagged Polar Prince cargo vessel towed the Titan out to sea last weekend but lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes after the submersible launched into the ocean depths.

A debris field was found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic.

The announcement ended a multinational search-and-rescue operation that captivated the world since the tiny tourist craft went missing in the North Atlantic four days earlier.

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard on Thursday said all five people aboard the submersible had died after the vessel suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

