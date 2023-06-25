Latest NewsNewsTFT News

1st person diagnosed with autism dies at 89

An American man who was the first person to be diagnosed with autism died last week in his native state of Mississippi at the age of 89.

According to an Agence France-Presse report, Donald Triplett was diagnosed with having a developmental disability called autism, in 1943, at the age of 10, in what was referred to as “Case 1.”

Triplett died on June 15 at his home in the small city of Forest. His parents “recognized early in Don’s life that he was special in many ways, and they worked diligently to equip him with the means to achieve a happy and productive life,” Triplett’s obituary read.

Known as “Donald T.” in scientific literature, Triplett became a symbol for people with autism seeking fulfillment, becoming the subject of multiple interviews, a documentary, and a book.

When he was a child, Triplett did not respond to requests from his parents, was not interested in interacting with other children, but could memorize large amounts of information and performing complex mathematical calculations in his head.

Distraught over his behavior, his parents wrote a 22-page letter to a child psychiatrist, detailing their son’s behavior. That document became key in the further study and documentation of the disorder.

Despite his diagnosis, Triplet went to university and led an independent life, working at a local bank for more than 60 years.

