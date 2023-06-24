UAE’s 6-day Eid Al Adha holiday! All you need to know

The more than 1 million-strong Filipino community in the UAE is eagerly counting down the days to the much-anticipated Eid Al Adha holiday. The upcoming six-day break—the longest vacation period in the UAE—has sparked excitement and delight among Filipinos across the emirates.

This comes following the announcement of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), declaring June 27 as the official start of the holidays—granting private sector employees the much-needed respite they deserve.

The holiday break will span from June 27 to June 30—with work resuming on Monday, July 3. This four-day weekend, coupled with paid time off, presents an opportunity for Filipinos to indulge in the festivities, fly home, or spend more time with their families and friends.

The Filipino Times presents a comprehensive guide to help Filipinos make the most of this occasion. From navigating the anticipated travel surge to discovering the best spots to witness spectacular fireworks, and exploring unique ways to celebrate Eid Al Adha, we have you covered!

Travel surge

The Eid Al Adha holidays, coupled with summer breaks, are fueling a significant surge in travel. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is gearing up to welcome approximately 2.4 million travelers during the next 11 days, as stated by Dubai Airports.

The busy travel period in Dubai will span from June 24 to July 4, with an average daily projection of 214,000 passengers. July 2 is expected to be the peak day, surpassing 235,000 passengers in daily traffic.

In response to the heightened demand, tourism companies like Travelwings are witnessing a remarkable increase in bookings for Eid packages. The company told TFT that their offerings to sought-after destinations like Turkey, Kenya, Thailand, Europe, and Italy were completely sold out a week prior to the start of the holidays. Limited seats are now available for travel to Israel.

Air travel or road trip?

Amid holiday planning, Filipinos in the UAE are faced with two choices: should they return to the Philippines or explore local tourist destinations? The decision is split, with some opting to fly home while others embark on adventures within the UAE.

Hanna Patricia Abigail Suva, 27, is eager to make the most of her vacation leave by returning to the Philippines. She shared (in mixed English and Filipino), “I want to maximize my time off, so I’ve booked a flight for the 28th of this month. It’s an opportunity to reconnect with my family and visit my late grandparents, creating cherished memories.”

Meanwhile, Cristina Abella, 47, operations manager at Maidsure Cleaning Services LLC in Sharjah, has chosen to stay in the UAE. Alongside her family members residing in the country, they were planning a road trip to Abu Dhabi. Abella highlighted the rarity of such opportunities due to conflicting work schedules.

“Technically, we want this holiday to be a family day since it rarely happens due to our different work schedules. It’s a great opportunity for us to bond with our brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces/nephews,” said Abella.

“The journey from Dubai to Abu Dhabi alone is a special bonding moment for us, and it only gets better when we reach the breathtaking destinations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain,” she added.

Just like Abella’s family, Sherlyn Basilad, 37, a membership consultant in Snap Fitness Dubai, and her friends were preparing for a thrilling adventure in Ras Al Khaimah.

Fresh journey

Ahead of Eid Al Adha, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has granted the release of 988 prisoners serving sentences in the UAE. This act reflects the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian initiatives, rooted in forgiveness and tolerance. The pardon not only offers a fresh start to released individuals but also empowers them to contribute meaningfully to their families and communities.

In line with this gesture, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has shown mercy and compassion by releasing 650 prisoners from Dubai’s correctional establishments. This inclusive approach extends to individuals of diverse nationalities, providing them with an opportunity for a hopeful future.

7,000 Filipinos to take part in Hajj

This 2023, an estimated 7,500 Filipinos are set to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage, as reported by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

To ensure a smooth experience for Filipino pilgrims, the Philippines Bureau of Immigration has made special arrangements, aiming to enhance their overall journey during the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage and beyond.

During a send-off ceremony in Manila, Special Assistant to President Anton Lagdameo delivered a special message to the Filipino pilgrims. He expressed his hopes that their journey would serve as a representation of peace and unity with other nations.

Eid Al Adha bucket list

Fam video call

I’ll be working for a few days during the Eid holiday to cover the clinic but will make use of this holiday to rest and spend more time with my family and friends, as travelling is not possible due to my work schedule. I’m planning to have a video call with my family and relatives this week to reconnect with them. They might plan to eat outside and plan a movie marathon with friends and my sister here in Dubai.

Jellie Rose Pascual, 30, Registered Nurse, Deira, Dubai

More ‘me’ time

Actually, my plan for this holiday is to stay at home. It’s the perfect time to have a longer break and, of course, to have longer phone conversations with my family. Most of the time, I only get to talk to them in the morning because they’re already asleep by the time I get home in the evening. Our company has given us a holiday starting on Monday, so the break is even longer.

Marie Khrys Cunanan, 34, Mechanical Draftsman, Naffco, Dubai Freezone

Road trip to Abu Dhabi

Paint for fun

We are planning to do a Paint Jam at Deira Muraqqabat Dubai this 28th of June 2023 to celebrate the Eid.

Joey Dela Cruz, 34, Graffiti artist, Dubai

Explore UAE

We are planning to explore Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah during the Eid Holidays with family and friends. We are also looking for the option to visit Oman and stay overnight with the family.

William G. Gonzales, 42, Sr. Architect, Dubai