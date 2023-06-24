Philippine fishing boat capsizes, 2 dead, 7 missing

A fishing boat disaster has struck Philippine waters, resulting in the deaths of two Filipino fishermen, while seven crew members remain missing.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Thursday, approximately 337 kilometers (209 miles) east of Mindanao, the country’s main southern island.

The ill-fated vessel, named Genesis 2, swiftly succumbed to the powerful forces of the Philippine Sea, leaving its crew fighting for survival.

Fortunately, fourteen of the twenty-three crew members were rescued by nearby fishing vessels that responded promptly to the distress call.

However, hope dwindles as the search continues for the missing individuals, including the vessel’s captain and six crew members.

According to Joseph Dacuyan, spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard in Davao Oriental province, the fishermen were caught off guard by unexpectedly strong waves, which rapidly overwhelmed the vessel. It sank within minutes, leaving little time for escape.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the tragic accident.

The Philippine Coast Guard, along with five other fishing boats from the company based in General Santos City, are tirelessly combing the area in search of the missing crew members.