Latest NewsNewsTFT News

ILO director-general to conduct 1st official visit to PH

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: International Labour Organization

Gilbert Houngbo is set to conduct his first visit the Philippines this month in his official capacity as director-general of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Houngbo will be in the country between June 25-28, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Philippines’ ILO membership.

In a statement on Friday, the ILO bared that Hougbo will meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople and other senior government officials.

According to the statement: “Mr. Houngbo will emphasize the need for a new social contract to address growing inequalities and persistent poverty through a Global Coalition for Social Justice.”

The ILO noted that the director-general would also do a dialogue with representatives of workers’ and employers’ organizations in the country.

Moreover, Houngbo’s visit includes meeting Masatsugu Asakawa, the Asian Development Bank president. Additionally, he will meet with heads of agencies and members of the UN country team and the UN resident coordinator Gustavo González.

The ILO added that Houngbo will make a stop at the Migrant Worker Resource Centre in Quezon City.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

meta

Malaysia to take legal action vs Meta over harmful content

4 hours ago
bi 9

BI intercepts 11 trafficking victims bound to Dubai

4 hours ago
dubai civil defence 1

Dubai installs fire detection systems in low-income Emirate households

4 hours ago
ministry of climate change 1

UAE Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment reveals comprehensive plan for Eid Al Adha season

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button