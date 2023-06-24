ILO director-general to conduct 1st official visit to PH

Gilbert Houngbo is set to conduct his first visit the Philippines this month in his official capacity as director-general of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Houngbo will be in the country between June 25-28, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Philippines’ ILO membership.

In a statement on Friday, the ILO bared that Hougbo will meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople and other senior government officials.

According to the statement: “Mr. Houngbo will emphasize the need for a new social contract to address growing inequalities and persistent poverty through a Global Coalition for Social Justice.”

The ILO noted that the director-general would also do a dialogue with representatives of workers’ and employers’ organizations in the country.

Moreover, Houngbo’s visit includes meeting Masatsugu Asakawa, the Asian Development Bank president. Additionally, he will meet with heads of agencies and members of the UN country team and the UN resident coordinator Gustavo González.

The ILO added that Houngbo will make a stop at the Migrant Worker Resource Centre in Quezon City.