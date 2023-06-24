Dubai installs fire detection systems in low-income Emirate households

The General Administration of Civil Defense, under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has launched a comprehensive project to install fire detection and early warning systems at a value of over AED 30 million which covers housing for low-income people in Dubai.

In a tweet on Friday, the Dubai Media Office has announced the initiative of installing “Hasantuk” for the households.

“Under the directives of Hamdan Mohammed, DCD Dubai has initiated the implementation of fire detection systems (“Hasantuk”) installation for low-income Emirati households in Dubai,” it wrote.

“The Dubai government has allocated more than 30 million to support the program that contributes to saving lives through early detection of fires,” it added.

The scheme will also provide insurance coverage for homes in the event of a fire.

It is the latest move in the agency’s sustained efforts to prevent fires in Dubai and help save lives.