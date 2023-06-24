BI intercepts 11 trafficking victims bound to Dubai

The Bureau of Immigration personnel at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has intercepted a group of 11 individuals, who are possible victims of human trafficking bound to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In a statement on Friday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco lauded the vigilance displayed by the immigration officers at MCIA.

“We salute the hard work and dedication of our officers at the port,” Tansingco stated.

Among the intercepted individuals were seven females and four males, all of whom raised suspicion during the initial inspection conducted by primary inspectors. Consequently, the passengers were referred to the Travel Control and Enforcement Unit (TCEU) for further investigation.

Christabel O. Cuizon, the Supervisor of MCIA TCEU, expressed doubt regarding the declared purpose of their travel, as some members of the group have been previously offloaded and were found in possession of employment visas.

All 11 victims were eventually turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking Task Force in Cebu.

Dubai has long been a preferred destination for Filipino job seekers, either as a final stop or as a transit point to other African and Middle Eastern countries. However, instances of exploitation and abuse have been reported to Philippine authorities, particularly involving Filipinos who left the country without having their employment contracts scrutinized by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration.

This serves as a reminder to potential overseas Filipino workers of the necessity to follow the proper channels and secure the required documentation to ensure their safety and well-being while abroad.