Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from PH Pres. Marcos

Tricia Gajitos

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a phone call on Friday from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

During the call, the pair spoke about various areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines and tackled opportunities to further develop bilateral relations to boost the sustainable development goals of both countries.

Marcos expressed his appreciation for the swift assistance provided by the UAE to those affected by the Mayon Volcano in Albay Province of the Philippines.

He also lauded the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives, its approach to solidarity, and strengthening international action in times of crisis and providing urgent relief to nations and communities in need

Moreover, Sheikh Mohamed and Marcos laid out several regional and international developments.

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times.

