Filipino community in Dubai celebrates 125th Philippine Independence Day with grand event

The Filipino community in Dubai commemorated the 125th Philippine Independence Day with a spectacular 12-hour celebration. Organized by the Filipino Social Club (FilSoC), the event witnessed the participation of 84 professional, social, and religious groups, businesses, and schools recognized by the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

The festivities, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, showcased the cultural vibrancy and unity of the Filipino community. The event was the third in a series of activities organized by FilSoC, with 1,700 volunteers from diverse backgrounds contributing to its success.

The highlight of the celebration was the ceremonial walk, led by members of the Sangguniang Masang Pilipino International Inc., who displayed the Philippine and UAE flags. The St. Mary’s Filipino Community Choir led the crowd in a stirring acapella rendition of both countries’ national anthems, symbolizing the strong bond between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.

Other performances include serenades from WCOPA, The Voice Philippines finalist XXXX , and America’s Got Talent golden buzzer and finalist Peter Rosalita.

The event attracted approximately 9,000 attendees, who enjoyed various attractions and activities throughout the day. The Deira Cyclists Community Exhibition showcased bicycles of different models and sizes, while the Trash Fashion Competition amazed the audience with stunning outfits created from recyclable materials. Free medical check-ups were provided by the Philippine Nurses Association, and attendees had the opportunity to seek information from representatives of the Social Security System and the PagIBIG Fund.

The “Gawad Awards 2023” segment, a highlight of the event, acknowledged and honored exceptional individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions and achievements within the Filipino community in Dubai.

Read: Gawad Pinoy Awards celebrate Filipino achievers in the UAE

Distinguished guests, including Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Dr. Omar Almuthanna from the Community Development Authority, and Ruwayah Al Ketbi from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre Islamic Affairs, expressed their support and appreciation for the Filipino community’s contributions to the UAE.

Consul General Renato Duenas Jr. delivered an inspiring speech, urging Filipinos to reflect on the themes of freedom, history, and the future. He emphasized the importance of unity and hard work in protecting and shaping a prosperous future for both the UAE and the Philippines.

The event witnessed the presence of renowned media outlet The Filipino Times, which brought along prominent brands such as Al Baik, Cebu Pacific, Emirates Draw, Little Draw, Deem, and TCL. Their participation added further excitement and value to the celebrations, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with these esteemed brands and explore the diverse range of products and services they have to offer.

The 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration in Dubai served as a testament to the Filipino community’s strong sense of identity, resilience, and dedication. It highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between the UAE and the Philippines, as well as the community’s commitment to preserving their heritage while contributing to the development of their host country.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of pride and unity among attendees, who left with a deeper appreciation for their shared history and the significance of Philippine Independence Day. The celebrations underscored the Filipino community’s ongoing commitment to cultural exchange, friendship, and mutual respect between the UAE and the Philippines.