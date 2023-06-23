DOLE reminds employers to follow Eid’l Adha pay rules

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded employers to pay the correct payment of salary during the Eid’l Adha celebration on June 28.

President Bongbong Marcos declared June 28 as regular holiday in celebration of Eid.

DOLE said that employees who worked during Eid’l Adha shall be entitled to 200 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

If the holiday falls into the rest day of an employee, he or she is entitled for an additional 30% on top of the 200%.

“All employees working excess hours (overtime) are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate,” DOLE said in a labor advisory.

Employees who do not report to work should also be entitled for their regular payment.