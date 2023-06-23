Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Day-To-Day Stores offer affordable, diverse shopping experiences at the heart of Dubai

Staff Report

Day-To-Day has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure the best value for their customers’ money on quality products.

Established in 1998, Day-To-Day stores has now become trusted destinations for affordable and diverse shopping experiences among UAE residents.

It boasts a wide product range which covers daily household items, food products, quality clothing for men, women and children, bags, footwear, fashion accessories, cosmetics, electronic appliances, kitchenware, toiletries, toys, and stationery. It also offers attractive combo packs of products.

For the convenience of customers, all Day-To-Day branches are in prominent locations, nine in Dubai, three in Sharjah and one in Ajman.

One of their key branches in Dubai is at Al Ittihad Street, opposite Exit 3 of Deira City Centre Metro Station. An easily accessible location at the center of Dubai, this spacious ranch offers goods from leading brands for the shopping needs of the whole family.

Products are organized in dedicated sections in the store, with several options in each category. Day-To-Day customer service also caters to the needs and requests of customers repeatedly returning to the stores.

As the Eid-al-Adha holiday approaches, Day-To-Day is offering an unforgettable experience to its customers. With a minimum spend of AED 50, customers can get a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Rush 2023. Promotion is valid from June 24 to July 1.

Moreover, as it continues to expand, Day-To-Day encouraged the public to visit their newest branch at Al Qasimia. They offer free parking, and the said branch is also participating in the raffle draw.

Addressing the needs of all age groups, Day-To-Day remains committed to enhancing customers’ shopping experience.

