Businessman Chavit Singson and daughter Richelle receive warm welcome during visit to WestZone Supermarket in Satwa, Dubai

WestZone Supermarket in Satwa played host to a special visit from prominent businessman Chavit Singson and his daughter, Congresswoman Richelle Singson, as they embarked on a meaningful interaction with the vibrant Filipino community residing in the area.

The crowd erupted with excitement as they chanted “Chavit” in unison upon his entrance, demonstrating the warm reception and admiration the Filipino community holds for the esteemed businessman.

During Chavit Singson’s visit to the WestZone Supermarket, he was graciously welcomed by Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman of the West Zone Group, Raju Gidwani, Executive Director of Shankar Trading, and Bharati Vatnani, Head of Procurement at WestZone Supermarket. Together, they created a vibrant atmosphere and generously distributed gift packs to the Filipinos who enthusiastically participated in the spontaneous activity.

WestZone Supermarket, renowned for catering to the needs of the Filipino community, expressed their delight in having Chavit Singson and his daughter at their branch. The supermarket chain specifically opened this branch in Satwa to serve the large Filipino population residing in the area. They have made it their mission to provide a wide range of goods and offers that make Filipinos feel right at home.

Currently boasting 135 branches across the UAE, WestZone Supermarket continues to serve thousands of Filipinos, ensuring their needs are met and their sense of community is nurtured.

During his visit, Chavit Singson expressed his happiness at seeing numerous Filipinos and friends gathered at WestZone Supermarket. He stated, “I am delighted and it is my third day here, but it is only now that I have seen so many Filipinos. I am very happy, and I feel like I can already go back home. I would like to introduce my daughter, Congresswoman Richelle Singson, who sends her warm greetings. She represents the Ako Ilokano Ako Partylist in Congress.”

Congresswoman Richelle Singson, in her address to the crowd, shared her joy at being in Dubai and expressed how every visit to the city made her feel right at home. She emphasized the strong Filipino presence in Dubai and how their renowned hospitality resonates with the global community. She stated, “The best export that Filipinos have is our hospitality. The Pinoy service is unparalleled. Isn’t that, right?”

The duo received a resounding applause from the proud which included individuals from the Ilokano community.

Congresswoman Richelle Singson also highlighted her role as a representative of the Ako Ilokano Ako Partylist in Congress and expressed their commitment to caring for the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

The visit of Chavit Singson and his daughter to WestZone Supermarket in Satwa, Dubai, not only brought joy to the Filipino community but also symbolized the strong bond and unity among Filipinos in the UAE. It served as a reminder of the importance of community support and fostering a sense of belonging, even when far away from home.

As the Filipino community continues to thrive and make significant contributions to the UAE, the visit by Chavit Singson and Congresswoman Richelle Singson further reinforces the appreciation and recognition bestowed upon them for their unwavering dedication to the welfare and empowerment of Overseas Filipino Workers.