ALBAIK joins 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration

ALBAIK, the renowned Saudi Arabian restaurant chain, has proudly participated in the vibrant festivities of the 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration. Held last June 18 at Saeed Hall 1 at the Dubai World Trade Center, the event brought together Filipinos to commemorate the nation’s historic milestone.

Philippine Independence Day is celebrated every year to honor the bravery and resilience of the Filipino people in their fight for freedom and to recognize the country’s rich culture and achievements. The annual celebration typically involves various events and activities across the globe, such as flag-raising ceremonies, parades, cultural performances, historical exhibits, and speeches by political leaders.

In Dubai, this year’s theme is “Celebrating talent, Unity, and Diversity” which included several activities to increase the sense of patriotism and pride of overseas Filipinos.

ALBAIK was one of the esteemed sponsors that added a touch of warmth and generosity to the grand event by handing out complimentary meals to the dedicated volunteers who made the celebration possible. This act of generosity was a testament of ALBAIK’s commitment to give back and support the communities they serve.

Elipas Chaponon Sibua, World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) Team UAE Chairman, said: “We thank ALBAIK for their generous contribution during the 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration. We deeply appreciate your support to the Filipino Community.”

Meanwhile, Ericson Reyes, President of Filipino Social Club, and organizer of the Philippine Independence Day celebration, graciously acknowledged the team’s remarkable efforts in providing these meals during the event.

“The gesture that ALBAIK has shown in support for the volunteers during the event is highly commendable, as we all know that these volunteers from the Filipino Community work tirelessly to make the event a success — day and night, without any monetary returns. By providing them a decent meal, it leaves a remarkable appreciation for their hard work,” Reyes stated.

Filipinos possess a deep passion for exploring diverse cuisines and fostering connections through the bonds that food creates. They also enthusiastically embrace flavors from around the world. When they discover a brand like ALBAIK, that consistently delivers quality, Filipinos become loyal patrons, appreciating its commitment to excellence, and savoring its delectable offerings.

Established in Jeddah in 1974, ALBAIK has grown to be a trusted culinary brand with more than 160 branches spread across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE. Its first-ever restaurant in the UAE was inaugurated at the Dubai Mall in 2021. The brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and fostering lasting connections with communities has been the cornerstone of its success.