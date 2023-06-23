10 days of mega discounts at Sharjah Eid fair

The countdown to Eid Al Adha is coming to an end and the country’s only comprehensive consumer fair that helps residents and visitors celebrate the festival has got under way at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The third Eid Al Adha Mega Sales Fair 2023, which is a one-stop shop for all your Eid requirements right from the preparations to celebrations, has created a mega shopping festival-like atmosphere at Expo Centre Sharjah. The 10-day event will open on Friday (June 23) and will continue until July 2nd.

The event will take advantage of the longest break of the year in the country, where the authorities have announced a four-day break from June 27 to 30 for Eid Al Adha, which will be followed by a two-day weekend, virtually making it a six-day holiday. The fair will also tap into the holiday requirements of expatriates since the school summer holidays begin by June end.

“There are several factors that will make the Eid Al Adha Fair a truly mega event. Being a comprehensive electronics and fashion sale, the event will no doubt be among top destinations in the country and region to celebrate Eid. Apart from that, given that the summer vacations are set to start, the event will be a must-visit for those planning a journey to their home countries. Besides, it will be the best place for families looking to enjoy their staycations in the country,” said H.E. Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

According to news reports, international travel packages have nearly been sold out, and demand for staycations has soared this Eid, prompting retail and hospitality sectors to roll out the red carpet to staycationers. For retailers, this offers a great opportunity since residents staying put in the country constantly look for activities during the extended weekend.

Organized by Liz Exhibitions, the event is showcasing the widest range of perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, and electronic goods from top brands and retail chains such as, BABY SHOP, BRAND BAZAAR , BELLISSIMMO , LC WAIKIKI , SPLASH,BRANDS FOR LESS , COTTON HOME , OMS ,HOMESTYLE, HADI, DEA HOME. FOUR SEASON, GLASS LOCK.CLAYTON, LEIFHEIT, THE NEW STORE . BRAUN, HAPPY MOM , HOOVER, KOMAX, V PERFUMES, CRAYOLA, VTECH, PUMA, SKECHERS, among others.

“This is the third edition of Eid Al Adha Fair and we are happy to note that the event has become an essential part of Eid celebrations in the country in a very short time. With consumer spending in the country increasing by nearly 20 percent in 2022, we are expecting the trend to continue this year too and events like Eid Al Adha Fair will continue to be a catalyst to retail sales,” said Mr. Jacob Varghese from Liz Exhibition’s.

Visitors can expect the best bargain deals and special prices on some of the well-known brands with discounts going up to 70-80 percent.

The Eid Al Adha Fiar is open from 11 am to 11 pm at Expo Centre Sharjah. Entry fee is AED 5 and children below 12 will enter for free. Parking is free at the event.