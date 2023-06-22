Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum grants freedom to 650 inmates in Dubai on Eid Al Adha

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a directive for the release of 650 inmates from punitive and correctional institutions in Dubai as a gesture of compassion on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha.

These individuals, who come from diverse backgrounds and have been convicted in various cases, are given a chance to reflect on their future and make positive contributions to their families and communities.

The pardon serves as an opportunity for them to reintegrate into society and strive for success in both personal and professional spheres.

The act of granting pardons to prisoners during significant Islamic occasions is a long-standing tradition observed by the rulers of each emirate in the UAE.

In line with this, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President, ordered the release of 988 inmates from correctional facilities on Wednesday, displaying the nation’s commitment to promoting mercy and forgiveness.

These acts of clemency showcase the UAE’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and compassionate society, providing individuals with a second chance to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to the nation’s progress.

As the Eid Al Adha festivities continue, the nation rejoices in the spirit of forgiveness and unity, emphasizing the values of compassion and empathy that lie at the core of the UAE’s cultural fabric.