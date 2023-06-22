OFW Guide: Can employer add more tasks, change job description of employee?

In the United Arab Emirates, an employer may not give another work to an employee which is substantially different from the work agreed upon in an employment contract.

Under the provisions of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations and Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, an employer may call upon an employee to do another work only in cases of emergency or to change the work assigned to an employee. Article 12 (1) and (2) of the Employment Law states that:

An employee may not be assigned with another work which is substantially different from the work agreed upon in the employment contract, unless such an assignment is necessary or aims to avoid an accident or rectify the consequences thereof, provided that the assignment is temporary as specified by the Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law. An employer may, in cases other than those stated in paragraph (1) above, entrust the employee with a work that is not agreed upon in the employment contract, with the written consent of the employee.

Meanwhile, Article 13 of the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 states that:

Subject to the provisions of Article (12) of the Decree-Law, an employee may be assigned to alternative work that is fundamentally different in nature from the contractually agreed work, as an exception that is considered necessary, or to prevent an accident, or to repair damage caused by the worker. The maximum limit for assigning the employee to such work shall be of (90) ninety days per year. In application of Clause (1) of this Article, ‘fundamental difference’ shall mean that the work to which the employee is assigned is completely different from the nature of his profession or his academic qualification.

An employee may quit his employment without serving notice to an employer upon filing a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE) if an employer assigns substantially different work.

This is in accordance with Article 45 (4) of the Employment Law, which states that: “An employee may quit the work without notice and reserve all his entitlements at the end of service if the employer entrusts the employee with a work that is substantially different from the work agreed upon in the employment contract, without the written consent of the employee, except in cases stated in Article 12 hereof.”

Moreover, if the employee refuse to perform additional work assigned by the employer which is not mentioned in the employment contract, the employer may not force the employee to do such work.

This is in accordance with Article 14 (1) of the Employment Law, which states that: “An employer may not use any means susceptible of obliging or forcing an employee or threatening him with any penalty, to work for him, or forcing him to do a work or deliver a service against his will.”

As per the provisions of law mentioned above, if your employer gives additional work other than those mentioned in your employment contract and if such additional work is not similar to your designation and profession, then you may file a complaint against your employer with the MoHRE.