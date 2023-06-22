Honor the Guardian Angels: Submit Your Nominations for NIKAI Angel Awards 2023

Time is running out! Applications for the highly anticipated Nikai Angel Awards 2023 must be submitted before July 7th to be considered. This prestigious event, organized by Equity Plus Advertising, seeks to pay tribute to nurses who are often seen as heavenly figures due to their exceptional commitment to social service.

Whether it’s yourself or someone you admire, you have the chance to nominate a deserving individual based on their extraordinary contributions and the impact they have made in the lives of others. Don’t forget to share the inspiring stories and acts of kindness performed by the nurse you nominate. The Nikai Angel Awards have lined up a remarkable array of prizes for both nominees and winners.

The grand finale of the Nikai Angel Awards, a heartfelt recognition of nurses who have fearlessly put their lives on the line for the welfare of society, will take place in Dubai this September. The highly anticipated event will feature 15 finalists, with Hit FM (Malayalam), Tag FM (Philippines), and City FM (Hindi) each presenting five nominees. From these talented individuals, three winners will be chosen from each station.

The three grand winners will be presented with a complete set of kitchen appliances courtesy of NIKAI. The winner selected by Hit FM will receive a generous one lakh rupees from Federal Bank, the City FM winner will be awarded one lakh INR/Pakistani Rupee/Bangladesh Takka, and the Tag FM winner will be granted 100,000 Pesos. These cash prizes will be directly deposited into the winners’ bank accounts. Additionally, Coral Perfumes will gift the mega winners a year’s supply of perfumes, while Apar Travels will provide complimentary return tickets for couples. Moreover, the person who nominated the grand winners will also receive a special Home Appliances gift from Nikai, and nominators will have the opportunity to select their preferred home appliances. Furthermore, the five finalists from each station will be bestowed with exquisite Diamond Jewelry and delightful gift hampers from Coral Perfumes and Hotpak.

Each day, our expert panel will diligently assess the nominations received, resulting in 50 nominees per station by the end of the campaign. Those who nominate these remarkable individuals will be rewarded with a valuable gift hampers worth AED 500, and the shortlisted nominees will be honored with a certificate in recognition of their outstanding contributions.

To bring cheer, support and a sense of positivity to healthcare professionals and entire hospital community, As part of Angel Awards Season 3 ,Hospital Visit has been conducted by ARN station RJs. They Visited Al Tadawi specialist hospital, Umm Ramool, Aster hospital Qusais, Medeor Hospital, Burdubai, Aster Hospital Sharjah, Burjeel Hospital Dubai and Sharjah.

Now is the time to honor those compassionate nurses who have extended their caring hands during your moments of pain and vulnerability. Visit the website www.angelawardsuae.com to share their inspiring stories and experiences with us.

The Nikai Angel Award, proudly presented by Federal Bank, has garnered the support of esteemed sponsors, including Coral Perfumes, Bhima Jewellers, Chicking, Almadallah Health Care Management, Hotpack, EMNF, and Apar Travels. We are grateful for the invaluable support and collaboration from esteemed media partners such as Malayala Manorama, Manorama Online, Khaleej Times, The Filipino Times, Dailyhunt, 24 News, and Flowers international HD Channel.

Don’t delay any longer! Seize this opportunity to make a difference by submitting your nominations before the July 7th deadline. Join us in celebrating the exceptional contributions of these remarkable nurses in the Nikai Angel Awards 2023.