Seven essential tips for flying during the rainy season in the Philippines

As the rainy season begins in the Philippines, air travelers face unique challenges. With the academic calendar shifting and more families and college groups traveling during this time, it’s crucial to be prepared and informed. Here are important things you must know when flying during this rainy season:

Monitor weather updates and prepare for potential disruptions. While rain alone may not significantly affect your flight, be aware that severe weather conditions, such as thunderstorms and heavy rain impacting visibility, can lead to flight cancellations. Monitor weather updates and prepare for potential disruptions.

Make alternative arrangements accordingly. Some airports in the Philippines operate only between sunrise and sunset. If your flight gets canceled due to bad weather, rescheduling within the same day may not be possible.

How to handle flight cancellation due to bad weather: In case your flight is canceled, stay calm and follow the instructions provided by the airline. Contact the airline’s customer service for assistance and inquire about rebooking options or refunds. Be patient, as many other passengers may also be affected.

Prepare for Longer Travel Times: During the rainy season, expect delays and longer travel times due to potential disruptions. Plan your journey accordingly, allowing extra time for unforeseen circumstances and potential traffic congestion.

Stay Informed: Keep yourself updated on weather forecasts, flight statuses, and any travel advisories issued by the airline or relevant authorities. Regularly check the airline’s website, social media channels, or mobile apps for real-time information.

Pack Essentials: Apart from the usual travel essentials, such as power banks, tissues, rubbing alcohol, and mobile gadgets, consider including extra clothing, waterproof bags, and necessary medications in case of extended travel delays.

Exercise Patience and Understanding: Remember that safety is the top priority for airlines and airport authorities. In challenging weather conditions, decisions are made to ensure passenger and crew well-being. Stay patient, cooperate with airport staff, and maintain a positive attitude throughout your travel experience.

Carmina Romero, Corporate Communications Director at Cebu Pacific, emphasizes the importance of preparedness and understanding during the rainy season. She advises travelers to pack patience alongside their travel essentials, acknowledging the potential for lightning red alerts and increased storm activity.

In a statement released on June 21, Cebu Pacific shared their initiatives in mitigating the situation.

“Cebu Pacific acknowledges the difficulties and frustrations that our passengers have been experiencing lately. This is primarily driven by fleet availability issues affecting the global aviation industry along with specific environmental factors. We empathize with our passengers, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience that we have caused,” stated Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific has taken measures to enhance customer care and recovery during unexpected events. They activated a disruption management team and increased the number of live agents available 24/7 to assist passengers. The airline has also expanded its policies to provide customers with more options beyond the Air Passenger Bill of Rights.

Due to a high number of grounded aircraft, Cebu Pacific has reduced its flight schedule and increased the availability of standby aircraft.

They plan to have six standby aircraft by the end of the year and are leasing additional aircraft to improve operational resilience. The airline acknowledges the impact on affected passengers and is actively managing the situation to provide assistance.

Cebu Pacific Advisory # 1

Cancelled Flights Due to Closure of Cotabato Airport Runway

As the rainy season in the Philippines typically lasts until November, it’s crucial to remain vigilant and stay updated on weather forecasts and airline notifications. By staying informed and adapting to potential disruptions, travelers can navigate their journeys with greater ease and peace of mind.