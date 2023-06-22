Dubai launches 3rd phase of Dubai 10X initiative

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has launched the third phase of the Dubai 10X initiative, which seeks to revolutionize government processes and propel Dubai in becoming a worldwide benchmark for progressive governance.

In a tweet on Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “Dubai 10X, launched by Mohammed bin Rashid in 2017, drives Dubai to be the leading global city, at the forefront of innovation and future readiness.”

“To push the boundaries of excellence, we’re introducing new methodologies for implementing future projects, fostering team spirit, and elevating performance across government sectors. Dubai represents the future, and the future is Dubai,” he added.

During a meeting held with senior government officials, His Highness noted that the third phase of the initiative has a broader vision to implement one dynamic, pivotal project that will have a significant impact on Dubai and its people. The project will be headed by a government official leading a joint taskforce from various government entities.

The approved project is set to be announced in due course and will be jointly implemented by a number of government entities and private sector organizations.

“Through the Dubai 10X initiative, we have succeeded in developing a new methodology for government processes, changing the mindset of our employees and achieving a quantum leap in how we work. We want to build on this positive change and take our success to a new level,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed announced.

“Today, we share the outcomes of Dubai 10X with the world, including 42 innovative projects in various future-focused fields that were developed in the spirit of one team. This initiative embodies Dubai’s ambition to lead the world in government services driven by a foresight-focused mindset,” he noted.

Also present during the launch were His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; along with other senior officials.