Dubai Civil Defence integrates state-of-the-art AI in readiness room

His Excellency Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai’s State Security Department and Commissioner-General for the Security & Safety Track, visited the Dubai Civil Defence Department, where he learned about the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) solutions implemented at the Department’s Readiness Room.

During the visit on Friday, Al Falasi was briefed about the intelligent proactive systems that have been seamlessly integrated within the Department.

According to Captain Issa Al Matou, Director of ‘The Dubai Civil Defence Readiness’ project, these systems contribute to the development of services, enhancement of the capabilities of civil defence personnel, and the implementation of awareness programmes that encompass proactive and preventive concepts.

The Department’s Readiness Room, equipped with advanced AI and cutting-edge technologies, stands as one of the world’s leading facilities in its category.

Moreover, these innovative initiatives significantly contribute to the enhancement of Dubai’s security and safety indicators, strengthening its position as a global leader in proactive measures.