Discover the Exquisite Flavors of Japan at Mogi-ya Authentic Japanese Restaurant in Dubai

Prepare to embark on an extraordinary culinary journey at Mogi-ya Authentic Japanese Restaurant, situated in the vibrant neighborhood of Al Seef Street, Umm Hurair 1. Known for its exceptional A5 Kurohana Wagyu beef and unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled service, Mogi-ya invites you to immerse yourself in an unforgettable dining experience where tradition seamlessly merges with innovation.

“At Mogi-ya, we take great pride in offering our patrons the finest Japanese cuisine. Our A5 Kurohana Wagyu beef is a true highlight, delivering exquisite flavors that will leave you mesmerized,” says Mogi Takahiro, the visionary owner of Mogi-ya Authentic Japanese Restaurant.

With over 350 employees, a significant number of whom are from the Philippines, Mogi acknowledges the invaluable contributions of his Kabayan staff. He states, “Why do we hire Kabayan nationalities? Because the Filipino people possess remarkable hospitality, exceptional service, and an unmatched work ethic. I am truly grateful for our Kabayan workers. Thank you so much.”

Prepare to indulge in a sensory feast at Mogi-ya. Delight in the masterful creations of their skilled chefs as they meticulously prepare authentic Japanese cuisine. Choose from Mogi-ya’s diverse à la carte menu or opt for their unlimited meal packages, allowing you to savor an array of dishes while immersing yourself in the unique experience of donning a yukata in our modern Japanese-themed space.

Unlimited Grill or Yakiniku, Hotpot, and more!

Mogi-ya presents a culinary symphony that will delight your taste buds. They have unlimited grill or yakiniku menu is a paradise for meat lovers. Revel in a delectable selection of appetizers, side dishes of nigiri and maki, sashimi, sushi rolls, ippin, tataki, sumo, and soup. The star of the grill is our magnificent A5 Kurohana Wagyu beef, renowned for its tenderness and exquisite flavor.

If you prefer a different gastronomic adventure, Mogi-ya’s hotpot menu awaits, offering a tantalizing array of ingredients to create your personalized soup masterpiece.

Mogi-ya – More than Just a Restaurant

Mogi-ya Authentic Japanese Restaurant is more than a place to satisfy your culinary desires; it is a community that celebrates the passion and dedication of its employees.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mogi-ya not only retained its workforce but also expanded its business, opening new restaurants when many others struggled. This unwavering commitment to the Filipino community led to the creation of over 300 jobs for Filipinos in Dubai.

Rey Ann Tapic, a Filipina from Cavite, shares her journey working at Mogi-ya: “For me, it has been a big challenge and a rewarding experience. I started working as a waitress in Kimuraya, and they gave me a chance to prove myself. Step by step, I learned and improved. Now, I’m a team supervisor or team leader. Sir Mogi not only teaches us how to improve but also how to be successful individuals. Our boss’s focus is not just on financial success but also on uplifting and empowering Filipinos, helping them achieve personal growth and progress.”

Immerse yourself in a truly memorable dining experience that celebrates the flavors of Japan while empowering the Filipino community in Dubai. Mogi-ya – where exceptional cuisine and heartfelt service come together to create extraordinary moments. For reservations and inquiries, visit Mogi-ya Authentic Japanese Restaurant today or call us at 058 594 5796.