Latest NewsNewsTFT News

YouTube shuts down channel of Filipino megachurch Pastor Quiboloy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago

YouTube has suspended the official channel of Filipino megachurch pastor Apollo Quiboloy, citing violations of its community guidelines.

The decision comes as Quiboloy faces multiple charges in the United States, including involvement in sex trafficking of young girls.

The action by YouTube was prompted by concerns raised on Twitter by Gaming YouTuber Mutahar, who pointed out that Quiboloy’s channel was still active despite the religious leader’s standing arrest warrant with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), has been on the FBI’s most wanted list since February 2022 for charges including sex trafficking, fraud, coercion, and bulk cash smuggling.

The FBI alleges that Quiboloy was involved in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members to the US using fraudulently obtained visas, exploiting them for donations that funded the church’s operations and lavish lifestyles of its leaders.

Despite the charges, Quiboloy has continued to post updates on his social media accounts, including his YouTube channel for “The Kingdom of Jesus Christ” and the YouTube page of his media company SMNI News.

The United States had previously sanctioned Quiboloy in December 2022 for severe human rights breaches and included him on its most wanted list. The US Department of Treasury sanctioned him under the Global Magnitsky Act for his alleged involvement in the sex trafficking of young girls within his religious community.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 850979448 1

UAE woman jailed in Abu Dhabi for posting offensive video on social media

1 min ago
MBZ vision WAM file photo

UAE President orders release of 988 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

9 mins ago
graduate 1

UAE unveils groundbreaking change in education qualifications

42 mins ago
TFT NEWS Dubai Summer

June 21: Today marks the longest day of the year

51 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button