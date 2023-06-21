Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE woman jailed in Abu Dhabi for posting offensive video on social media

File photo of arrested woman

An Arab woman has been sentenced to imprisonment in Abu Dhabi after a video she posted on social media went viral and was deemed likely to incite hatred.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution ordered the woman’s imprisonment, stating that the video insulted men and domestic workers and violated general customs and ethics.

The authorities conducted an investigation into the dissemination of the video, which was considered hate speech.

As a result, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution issued an imprisonment order against the accused.

The incident serves as a reminder of the penalties associated with possessing and distributing material that incites racial, religious, and cultural hatred.

The UAE has laws in place to combat discrimination and hatred, aiming to foster an environment of tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance.

The legislation criminalizes acts that promote religious hatred or insult religion through various forms of expression. It also prohibits the establishment of groups or entities aimed at inciting religious hatred and imposes strict punishments for individuals or organizations involved in hate crimes.

The law encourages voluntary surrender to authorities for those engaged in activities that violate the legislation and allows courts to waive penalties in such cases.

It emphasizes the commitment to social security and aims to protect everyone in the UAE.

