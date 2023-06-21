Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE unveils groundbreaking change in education qualifications

The UAE Ministry of Education has introduced a groundbreaking University Certificates Recognition system, revolutionizing the way education certificates from international universities are acknowledged in the country.

The updated system eliminates the need for degree certificate attestation and allows for online-only degree certificates, marking a significant shift in how people pursue education and apply for jobs in the UAE.

Replacing the previous “University Qualification Equivalency” system, the University Certificates Recognition system focuses on foreign higher education institution (HEI) degrees, enabling individuals to seamlessly continue their education or seek employment opportunities in the UAE.

The Ministry’s objective is to provide students with enhanced flexibility while ensuring a streamlined and efficient recognition process, upholding the nation’s commitment to maintaining high educational standards.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, the Minister of Education, emphasized the Ministry’s dedication to offering students adaptable services for their educational and professional endeavors.

The updated system simplifies the recognition process while considering the international rankings and specializations of HEIs, aligning with national and Ministry standards.

Various conditions and criteria have been removed, such as the need for attesting previous degrees and minimum physical presence requirements.

Under the new system, obtaining certificates through distance learning (e-learning) is now permitted, except for specialized professions like engineering, medicine, and law.

Recognition criteria are based on the category and ranking of the issuing HEI, with fewer conditions for higher-ranked institutions.

Universities ranked from 1 to 200 only require certificate validity verification for recognition, excluding specialized professions.

Certificates related to specific specializations issued by foreign HEIs ranked 601 and above are immediately recognized after verification of their validity and accreditation, without additional conditions.

