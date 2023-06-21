Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE President orders release of 988 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

Staff Report

Photo courtesy of WAM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 988 inmates from correctional facilities in the country.

The announcement, made by the state-run news agency WAM, comes ahead of the upcoming Eid Al Adha 2023 holidays.

The released prisoners were involved in various cases and their release is part of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives, which prioritize forgiveness and tolerance.

This opportunity will enable the inmates to start afresh, actively participating in society and positively impacting their families and communities.

President Sheikh Mohamed’s act of pardoning prisoners during Eid Al Adha has become an annual tradition. The official pardon aims to strengthen family bonds and provides the inmates with an opportunity to reunite with their loved ones during the blessed occasion.

This compassionate initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to promoting a culture of forgiveness and providing individuals with a chance to rebuild their lives, fostering a sense of hope and redemption within the community.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

