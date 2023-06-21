OPPO reveals enticing offers and an opportunity to win a return flight home this Eid Al Adha

OPPO, the global technology brand, unveils a line-up of offers in celebration of the upcoming Eid Al Adha festivities. As families and friends come together to commemorate this joyous occasion, OPPO aims to elevate the festivities by offering exclusive deals to UAE residents on the brand’s state-of-the-art products.

OPPO presents a remarkable range of cutting-edge smartphones that serve as exceptional gifts, guaranteed to delight loved ones this Eid. Whether users prioritize style, practicality, or both, OPPO offers unbeatable deals on sleek and elegant smartphones such as the Reno8 5G, the Reno8 T 4G and 5G models as well as the A78 5G from the esteemed A series. These stylish devices not only boast fast charging capabilities and smooth performance but are also equipped with advanced camera systems enabling users to capture precious moments spent with family and friends during Eid.

With advanced technology at its core, OPPO allows users to explore their photography skills and capture Eid moments in stunning detail. From vibrant attires to delicious food, OPPO enables users to document their Eid memories, unleash their creativity and capture the beauty of Eid in an immersive and memorable way with professional-grade camera capabilities.

Furthermore, OPPO’s commitment to connecting people with their loved ones is exemplified through the #GiftWithOPPO competition. This initiative offers individuals the opportunity to reunite with their families and celebrate Eid Al Adha together. By purchasing an OPPO smartphone from an official retailer between June 22nd and July 2nd and sharing their favourite feature about the device using the hashtag #GiftWithOPPO on their social media platforms, customers can enter a draw to win exciting cash rewards. Two winners will receive AED2,500 in cash, which can be utilized to cover the expenses of a flight ticket home. T&C’s apply.

OPPO enthusiasts can indulge in the latest offerings and enjoy exceptional savings with prices starting at AED 799 this Eid Al Adha. As part of this limited-time promotion, customers purchasing the Reno8 T 5G will receive a complimentary OPPO Enco Buds 2, and those opting for the Reno8 T 4G will enjoy a free Calk A24, enhancing their audio experience with exceptional sound quality and comfort.

For further information on the deals and offline stores related to OPPO’s Eid Al Adha offers, please visit https://www.oppo.com/ae/.