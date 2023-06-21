June 21: Today marks the longest day of the year

Today, people in the Northern Hemisphere are celebrating the summer solstice, which signifies the longest day of the year.

The astronomical event occurs when the sun reaches its highest position in the sky, resulting in extended daylight and the official start of summer.

Nearly 90 percent of the world’s population living above the equator in the Northern Hemisphere experiences the longest period of daylight and the shortest night on this day.

The phenomenon is a result of the Earth’s axis tilt of about 23.5 degrees relative to its orbital plane around the Sun, causing changing seasons.

Residents in Arctic regions, including parts of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Scandinavia, have been enjoying continuous daylight for several days before and after June 21, a phenomenon known as the midnight sun.

The summer solstice also marks the first day of summer in astronomical terms for the Northern Hemisphere. Astronomers utilize the solstices and equinoxes to define the seasons. In the Northern Hemisphere, spring begins on March 21, summer on June 21, autumn on September 21, and winter on December 21.

In contrast, June 21 is the shortest day of the year for the Southern Hemisphere, affecting approximately 10 percent of the world’s population.

Countries like Argentina, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand mark this day as the winter solstice, the beginning of winter. In the Antarctic Circle, a polar night occurs with zero hours of daylight.

As the Northern Hemisphere revels in the longest day and the arrival of summer, the Southern Hemisphere prepares for colder temperatures and the winter season. The solstice serves as a reminder of our planet’s dynamic nature, its diverse climate zones, and the beautiful interplay between Earth and the Sun.